To the editor:
I was sad to read in your newspaper recently Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan’s comments that Andover Youth Service needs to be led by a licensed mental health professional. According to the article, he says, “There can't be people doing this work who don't hold the right credentials, and they also can't be supervising that work."
It is clear in stating this Flanagan is looking to cut the extremely qualified Glenn Wilson out of this role. Wilson is from Andover. He and two other AYS employees represent the last Andover natives employed in human services.
AYS has its own independent clinical social worker who has worked extremely well since her hiring in 2015.
I think there is an intentionally false narrative out there that AYS provides clinical mental health work. It doesn’t. It builds relationships with young people through structured programming.
I am not a taxpayer in Andover, but it seems like this administration continues to grow top heavy, as it mulls a clinical director as well.
Instead of a clinical director, why not hire someone to direct human services who is a social worker and can supervise across departments, including Sobhan Namvar, the community support coordinator, and who actually does clinical work?
What licenses do we require of elder services and recreation if the director of Andover Youth Services needs to be licensed?
I think the AYS director should be hired by a committee made up of members of the Andover Youth Foundation and impartial employees of the town.
Will English
Beverly