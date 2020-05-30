To the editor:
Over the last year and a half, I have spent a great deal of time with people throughout each of the nine towns in District 23. Through these conversations I have seen the very best of New Hampshire and its families.
My conviction that New Hampshire is the best place to live, work and raise a family has never been stronger.
This November, our state will face a critical crossroads. We can choose to continue upon a liberal legislative agenda, rooted in raising taxes, restricting liberties and putting party before people.
Or, we can choose to restore conservative leadership, keep taxes low, grow our economy and ensure individual rights are protected.
In recognizing the gravity of this crossroads, I know I must again take an active role in fighting for our great state. So, I’ve declare my candidacy for Senate District 23.
I will pick up where I left off in the Senate, increasing access to education; passing a budget with no increases in taxes or fees; and advocating for women, children, veterans, the disabled and our families.
My democratic opponent and I both have records as senators. Mine is a record of a principled conservatism, delivering bipartisan results. While my opponent has a record of towing the party line, voting for higher taxes and increasing government spending.
I ask for your readers’ help in making change happen this November, and for their support as I take my message throughout our district.
Bill Gannon
Sandown