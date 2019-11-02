To the editor:
I was a victim of domestic violence for years. I finally left my husband with my infant baby to have some peace of mind and safety.
I went to a women's shelter for protection and kept my identity as private as possible so he would not find us. I was so frightened, especially for the safety of my baby. I know what it is to be disregarded as a human being — not to mention a young woman with a baby — and I worried day and night that he would find out where we were.
Anyone who thinks a restraining order is something that can be taken lightly doesn't know the brutality behind one. I pray no woman will ever have to go through what I did. You never forget.
Karen Williams
Methuen