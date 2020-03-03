North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.