To the editor:
As I listened to the recent presidential debates, it became more obvious and disturbing that “we” simply don’t know how and/or care to be honest on the state of our country. The Democratic candidates portray a country in turmoil and on the edge of doom, reality notwithstanding.
While some would argue, most have benefited from an economic uptick brought about by the Trump administration’s policies and red-tape reductions. Yet, we sadly remain a country divided.
In my opinion, the media is at the crux of the issue. In search of ratings, “we” have become their pawns. We are fed daily filtered sound bites that lead what would normally be an informed and educated audience into a non-factual state of their reality, causing dissent in the populace.
Ask most people in this great country, and we all strive for similar goals of peace, prosperity and happiness — and to live in harmony.
My hope is that we can go back to a time where dining is a family blessing and that any topic, including politics, can be a mutually respected conversation, instead of turning into a dysfunctional dissertation by those with differing opinions.
“We” as a people are the Country. We must demand our elected representatives, party neutral, to spend every day promoting our interests and ensuring our protection. What a country we can be — and hopefully will be.
The future is in our hands.
Ed Oelerich
Bradford