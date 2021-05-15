To the editor:
Donald Trump was president for four years, and with the deep state, media and big tech against him, he actually achieved positive results. There were unprecedented peace agreements in the Middle East between Israel and other Arab nations. He brought home 50 hostages stranded around the world by President Barack Obama's administration.
For the first time in over 50 years, we became energy independent and the top exporter of oil and natural gas to the world. Our economy boomed.
He also created agreements with Mexico and Central American countries to mitigate the results of uncontrolled migration and created the border wall, which diminished crossings by illegal aliens. He stood up to China and brought them to heel while negotiating a new trade agreement more favorable to the U.S.
Now, with President Joe Biden, not only has all of that been reversed, he is being tested by all of our enemies because of his inept diplomatic policies and his family corruption. They recognize his weakness.
Almost every executive order he’s endorsing is unconstitutional, as are his plans to federalize elections, expanding the Supreme Court, creating a state out of Washington, D.C., and confiscate legally owned firearms while not going after illegal firearms. Add to this the attitude that the police are bad guys and the illegal actions of domestic terrorists are good.
Democrats must be proud to watch this country slide into socialism because of thewir votes.
Bill Weimar
Salem, N.H.