To the editor:
I am proud and honored to endorse Estela Reyes for state representative in the 4th Essex District in the upcoming Sept. 6 primary in Methuen.
As a Lawrence city councilor, Estela represents the citizens she serves with great energy, enthusiasm and common sense.
Estela is accessible and responsive to the needs of all her constituents. She is well qualified and highly regarded by her colleagues in government for her accomplishments.
On Sept. 6, I respectfully ask that my friends and neighbors in Methuen and Lawrence vote for Estela Reyes for state representative. Estela will bring the same energy, enthusiasm and common sense with her to represent our needs and interests on Beacon Hill.
She’s a breath of fresh air!
Ron Marsan
Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.