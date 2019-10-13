To the editor:
One might consider wording in the Second Amendment of the Constitution: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
The patriotic Framers viewed the rights of conscience. Bearing arms, and changing the government, are rights declared to be inherent in the people.
As a delegate to the Continental Congress said in 1789, “the people are confirmed by their right to keep and bear arms.”
If the framers of the Second Amendment had intended it to apply to the right of a state to maintain a militia, they would have used the word “state” instead of “people.”
The rest of the Bill of Rights is very precise in using the word “people” when referring to individuals and “state” when referring to states. There is no good reason to believe that the Second Amendment would be the sole exception.
Madison’s draft of the Second Amendment, has been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. As Justice Joseph Story stated in his writings about the Constitution, “It shall be the right of a citizen to keep and bear arms has been justly considered the palladium of the liberties of the republic, since it offers a strong moral check against the usurpation and arbitrary power of rulers, and will generally, even if these are successful in the first instance, enable the people to resist and trump over them to maintain their freedom.”
President Barack Obama’s sad support and creation of gun-free zones, amnesty sanctuary cities and not defining our enemy, fosters more killings of innocent citizens in America.
A majority of of mass-killings have taken place in supposedly safe, gun-free zones. Terrorists know these things and go where the most damage can be inflicted upon the innocent.
Insane people kill — not the gun.
Mental health issues are also a major problem. These issues concern all freedom-loving Americans, as we are in present danger by those who want to take all guns away from American citizens and qualified gun owners.
Ed Brooks
Salem, N.H.