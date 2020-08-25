To the editor:
I strongly urge voters of the 17th Essex District to choose Dr. Marianela Rivera on Sept. 1 as their voice at the Statehouse. Rivera’s tireless work to push for transparency in government in her work to improve public schools is exactly what is needed at the state level.
I have spent over 10 years volunteering in the Lawrence Public Schools and have always found its students to be bright, determined and fearless. Rivera’s work as a member of the Lawrence School Committee and her advocacy for public education in Lawrence and Peabody reflect this same quality, and it’s exactly what is needed in this moment.
Her advocacy goes beyond school policy because she understands that what happens in classrooms for students and teachers is tied to what is happening in their communities.
She has demonstrated the passion, leadership skills and intellect to advocate for all in the 17th Essex District. I urge readers to vote for Dr. Marianela Rivera in the Democratic Primary on Sept. 1.
Ed Warnshuis
Founder
Stand and Deliver Mentoring Program
Lawrence