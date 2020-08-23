To the editor:
I would like to enthusiastically endorse Dr. Marianela Rivera, who is running for state representative in the 17th Essex District.
I served as a middle school math teacher in Cambridge before I retired as a lead math teacher. Now I am happily serving as a math paraprofessional at the Guilmette School in Lawrence. I am also a community and education activist.
That is how I came to know Dr. Rivera. She is a person of great integrity, passion and commitment. She loves her hometown as much as I do.
She has served our children and community by working in our public school system, and has fought to secure funding from the state to help support our schools, children and community. She also served two terms on our School Committee, which has been handcuffed by the Receivership Board.
The future of our children, our country and humanity rest upon quality education that embraces science, critical thinking, math, the arts and social sciences. We need to change our world for the better. And our children need to part of that change.
Rivera knows that education should not be about forcing our children to prepare for MCAS. Our children are more than test scores, our teachers need to have their talent and creativity unleashed. That is the real way to engage students and educate them.
I hope your readers join me in supporting Dr. Marianela Rivera for state representative for the 17th Essex District.
Michael G. Bresnahan
Lawrence