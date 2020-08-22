To the editor:
Dr. Marianela Rivera's commitment to uplifting communities has been incredible to witness, and she has inspired and advocated for so many people in Lawrence, Andover, Methuen and beyond to become more involved in their communities.
During her two terms as a Lawrence School Committee member, and now as a table coordinator for the Greater Lawrence Education Justice Alliance, Rivera has genuinely and selflessly advocated for student, teacher and parent rights, and education and racial justice. She has transformed Lawrence through her community-based efforts and activism.
Rivera is able to welcome and respect all kinds of experiences, political views and people into community conversations, no matter their perspectives. This is the kind of leadership we need at the Statehouse.
With a doctorate in physical therapy, Rivera has seen patients struggle to afford life-saving prescription medications in the various home care, special education and early intervention settings in the 17th Essex District.
Not only is Rivera committed to a single-payer health care system, she’s fighting for transparency at the Statehouse; ending the school-to-prison pipeline; tenant protection bills and equitable housing; and passage of the Roe Act. She is a proponent of collaboration with people in her district and field experts to guide policies that will positively impact our communities.
Rivera is the change we need, for those of us who know a more just and equitable life for everyone in Massachusetts is possible.
I hope your readers will vote for Rivera and be a part of the positive change we so desperately need.
Amaryllis Lopez
Lawrence