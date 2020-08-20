To the editor:
While there are myriad important distinctions between the two candidates running for state representative in the 17th Essex District, one stands above the rest — public education.
In 2016, education privatizers from across the country set their sights on Massachusetts, hoping to raise the cap for charter schools in our state. While progressives throughout Massachusetts stepped up to defend and protect our public schools, Rep. Frank Moran joined with Republicans like Gov. Charlie Baker and former Rep. Jim Lyons to support their privatization.
Moran gave the privatizers his support in 2016, and now that he’s facing a formidable opponent for reelection, they’re reciprocating with theirs.
Democrats for Education Reform, an organization devoted to charter schools and bankrolled by the Walton family of Walmart, has been running ads in support of Moran’s candidacy, hoping to keep him fighting for charter schools and privatization for another term.
While Moran is at best a part-time advocate for our public schools, Marianela Rivera will fight for our students and educators every single day. Rivera herself is an educator, and she understands what our schools need to improve and flourish. This is why she’s been endorsed by both major teachers unions here in the state, the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the American Federation of Teachers.
In challenging times such as these, we need a strong and unwavering advocate for our schools. There’s only one of those in this race, and it’s Marianela Rivera.
I hope your readers give her their vote, either by mail or in-person on Sept. 1st.
Matthew Allen
Andover