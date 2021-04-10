To the editor:
New cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and here in the Granite State have been inching up over the past month, increasing in the Bay State by nearly 50%. This is even as the three-pronged vaccines rollout has accelerated dramatically with more vaccination locations opening and, finally, members of the younger generation getting ready to roll up their sleeves.
Much of the reason for the increase in positivity has been due to the younger set not being being vaccinated in the same numbers as the more vulnerable golden-agers.
Now the doors are about to open for both children, and already have for pregnant women -- demographics put aside at first last year in order to get the vaccines out to the other most affected groups.
So one would assume that as immunity slowly increases, as all demographics make their appointments, that the positivity rate will begin to slip downward.
But, of course, there’s a fly in that ointment, and like so much domestic negativity of the past four years, it’s spelled T-R-U-M-P.
Even at this date, with at least a livable end in sight from the past year’s travails, if Americans just keep the masks on for a few months and practice the well-worn distancing rules about not congregating and actually giving a damn about themselves and those around them, an ignorant segment of our population is so far continuing its science averse ways.
Fully 49% of the the Republican identifying male population who voted for President Donald Trump maintain their refusal to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. They claim they’re not planning on changing their minds.
Other polls of the right-wing show similar numbers -- whether we’re talking gender-separated, different age groups or financial levels. They're all somewhere in the 40% range. They still say no.
These polls are recent and come despite the wonderful TV spots done by four of our living former presidents and first ladies, GOP and Democratic alike, urging Americans to use their heads and help the nation end the pandemic. Check them out on YouTube; all of the political stars come off very well.
Oh, that’s right, the spots feature every living ex-president except forTrump, the ultimate virus super-spreader. He was the “leader” who helped to intensify the early proliferation of the coronavirus last January through late March by refusing to acknowledge the severity and danger of a disease that was rapidly intensifying worldwide, and then spent the ensuing months going mask-less at most of his rallies and press conferences, while urging his adoring crowds to do the same.
Many of his sycophants continue this shameful mindset, even with the figurehead thankfully gone, though not forgotten, from the Oval Office.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, when asked about Trump’s obstinate refusal to do the right thing and save a few of his supporters’ lives, said, “Well, if former President Trump woke up tomorrow and wanted to be more vocal about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, certainly we’d support that. Every other living former president ... has participated in public campaigns. They did not need an engraved invitation to do so.”
It looks like maybe Trump does need that invite, maybe gold-embossed.
Unfortunately, it is precisely his never-ending, antihuman words and actions over his entire lifetime, whether we’re talking race relations, misogyny, the plight of the poor or dumping on admirable Americans like Sen. John McCain and anyone else crossing his path, that make him such a favorite with his misbegotten enablers.
These are mostly people who don’t look at getting vaccinated and helping America achieve that 80% to 85% vaccination rate that will bring about herd immunity the way that any rational citizen would, not being the types who would look outside of themselves and check out the rest of humanity in the first place.
Here’s hoping that as the weeks and months go by, more and more reticent Americans of all political persuasions will get their painless needles and we all watch the positivity rate go down.
Even if they just do it for their own and their loved ones’ good. Nobody is looking for any true altruism from these people, just a little common sense.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.