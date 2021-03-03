To the editor:
I followed with interest the stated mutual support among your contributors regarding term limits, and by and large, I agree.
However, I need to take issue with the depiction of four-term President Franklin D. Roosevelt as our savior from the Great Depression.
Like many with views similar to mine, I believe that his policies extended that crisis rather than solved it. To quote Jim Powell from the Future of Freedom Foundation, "FDR didn’t know what to do about the Great Depression he inherited from Herbert Hoover, so he tried everything. He hiked taxes, spent more money, established monopolies, enforced cartels, filed antitrust lawsuits, promoted compulsory unionism, multiplied business regulations, denounced investors, and started welfare programs, public works projects, a big entitlement, on and on."
All of these progressive remedies comprise the building blocks of big government, which in turn promotes legislative bodies filled with seemingly life-tenured members.
These policies succeed to the degree that the traditions they feed off -- a free market, entrepreneurship, individual initiative and an untrammeled system of learning in which our young are actually educated and not simply indoctrinated -- are allowed and encouraged to flourish.
The great irony is that the first goal of progressivism is to eradicate these very conditions, thus starving itself of its sources of sustenance.
As Powell further observed: New Deal reformers would rather not have had recovery if the revival of private initiative meant a resumption of private control in the management of business.
It remains true today and is precisely why progressivism and its political child socialism have and always will fail. It contains the seed of its own destruction.
Anthony Taylor
Methuen