To the editor:
The editorial on May 8 achieved the much-anticipated endorsement Trinity properties worked hard to obtain from this paper. For those of us who have followed and opposed this proposal, we weren’t surprised. It is a bad decision to get in bed with the developer, but I know that other voters and I can and will stand up to oppose the plans at Town Meeting, and attempt to stop this bad deal for North Andover.
During the pandemic, many folks stayed home, weren’t allowed at meetings, and then watched them on community cable. Only some wrote questions and comments as we waited for the Planning Board to gather data and do their job. They did. They voted no to support this plan. When more than 100 comments come in to the last meeting alone, are not read to the meeting, and “seem to be evenly divided,” not counted and not logged in terms of what people’s issues are, then this is not a fair read of public sentiment.
With regard to issues of fair and affordable housing, no one disagreed or opposed this development on that basis at any of the many Planning Board meetings I attended or watched. My main issues are: Scale -- add 29 feet on top of the existing buildings and push them 25 feet closer to Routte 114; Density -- put more than three times as many buildings on site; and Safety -- when traffic increases and students are crossing the state highway, the town will be powerless to make any changes to crossings or lights, but they will be accountable for policing student behavior and noise from dorms adjacent to neighbors' backyards and school playgrounds.
Trinity did make reductions in their grand original plans, but still are asking for changes way beyond current residential zoning that exists on site, and in surrounded neighborhoods. If you make changes to your home you must comply with zoning in place; so should this development.
Trinity courted the Board of Selectmen and the Eagle Tribune, threw in some goodies, and got what they wanted. So far, I have seen no articles or interviews that engage the public. Voters, please come to Town Meeting and let your voices be heard.
ML Schaalman
North Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.