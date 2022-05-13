To the editor:
While inevitable, the redevelopment of the existing Royal Crest area in North Andover is a significant undertaking, particularly with the magnitude of the proposed project. Having lived in the area for most of my life it is sad to see North Andover go from a once beautiful, rural town to a community that seems to be overflowing with dense residential and mixed-use development. It really has changed the character of a town.
I believe that one of the most significant impacts from the Royal Crest redevelopment that has not been adequately addressed is traffic. The region already suffers from serious traffic woes, and Route 125 from Route 93 into North Andover can be backed up for miles on particularly busy days. In these instances, drivers seek other local roads in an effort to avoid the congestion. Route 28 through Andover becomes overburdened with traffic as drivers continue to seek more “shortcuts” through residential streets. I imagine that North Andover residents see the same traffic congestion in their neighborhoods, and with an increase of around 1,200 residents and an estimated increase of three times the traffic with the development proposed by Trinity Financial, this situation will only worsen.
North Andover residents, please don’t let greed continue to degrade the character of your town and bring more congestion to our towns. At the May 17 Town Meeting, please VOTE NO on the zoning overlay district (Articles 28 and 29) for Royal Crest.
Thomas Boshar
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.