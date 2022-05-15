To the editor:
I’m a lifelong resident of North Andover currently working in community planning specializing in economic development. In my personal opinion, the proposed Royal Crest development is exactly what North Andover needs to continue growing its local economy. An adequate housing supply is an integral part of supporting the local businesses community.
On a regular basis I meet with employers in North Andover and across the region to help address their challenges. The number-one concern expressed from the business community is a workforce shortage. This shortage is not only due to COVID-19, but to a number of demographic shifts in the region.
Manufacturers in North Andover report that they are forced to reduce operations or fulfill orders in other parts of the country simply because they do not have enough workers.
This workforce shortage is worsened by the high cost of housing. If workers cannot afford to live in the area, they move elsewhere, and our businesses suffer. In my opinion, it is not long before some of our manufacturers and big businesses start to follow those workers to areas of the country where housing is cheaper.
If we want sustainable long-term economic growth, we desperately need more housing to support our workforce. We cannot risk losing our large employers, and thus large taxpayers, to other parts of the country simply because we lack an adequate housing supply. Building more housing now will help stabilize housing costs in the future. I implore my fellow residents to vote yes at town meeting.
Ian Burns
North Andover
