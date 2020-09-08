To the editor:
I have a few questions and observations about the way Gov. Charlie Baker and all the powers that be in Massachusetts cities and towns make the rules and regulations about how small business owners are treated regarding COVID-19.
What does serving food with an alcoholic beverage have to do with the virus? Small bars and taverns are not allowed to open unless they have food prepared on site, but they never did.
High-up mucky mucks don't seem to understand that most of these bars and taverns have been around forever. They're places for the blue-collar workers to stop and unwind a little before going home to their families for dinner.
If they want to go out to eat they would take the wife and kids. The only difference between stopping after work for a couple of beers and going out to eat is on-site cooking or snacks.
These stupid rules and regulations are closing the livelihoods of bar owners all over the state. VFWs, DAVs, American Legion posts and private, dues-paying clubs are not allowed to open because they don't serve food cooked on site. If you want to eat at your club, you should be able to bring in a burger, sub or whatever.
I'd like to know who decides what business is essential and what is not? Every business is essential to those business owners and their families, who depend on the income their business provides.
I would also like to know where these so-called leaders all of a sudden all became doctors and scientists to tell me what I needed to do to protect us from anything.
My dad was in the Army for 22-plus years, in World War II and Korea. I'm a Vietnam veteran, with two combat tours, now disabled. Our 19-year-old son was killed in action in Afghanistan, making me and my wife Gold Star parents.
We did all this to keep our country free and allow us to make our own decisions about the way we run our lives. It's the land of the brave and home of the free.
Study the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, and give the people a break. Remember, we can vote you out as well as in.
Michael O'Neill
Haverhill