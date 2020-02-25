To the editor:
My name is Barbara Kiszka. I am running for Timberlane Regional School Board representative from Plaistow.
I have served Plaistow on several committees over the last five years, most recently the Timberlane SAU 55 withdrawal committee. That committee met over the summer and determined that the Hampstead and Timberlane districts had little in common and a long history of one district or the other feeling under-represented during SAU 55 School Board voting.
In fact, Hampstead has voted to study withdrawal from SAU 55 twice, in 2002 and 2015. I invite you to attend an SAU 55 withdrawal forum at the Danville Community Center on March 4 at 7 p.m. to learn more.
I value education and our teachers. I have a master’s degree in engineering management and a bachelor’s degree in computer science. My 28-year old offspring has a master’s degree in book conservation.
As a Plaistow taxpayer, with multiple neighbors who are just getting by, I value keeping our taxes as low as reasonably possible.
In short, I want to ensure we have good schools and are getting the most value for our money. This includes thoughtful, effective maintenance and renovation to extend the life and usefulness of our school buildings.
People on the committees on which I’ve served will attest that I do my fair share of work. I listen to all points of view and clearly articulate my own.
I respectfully ask your readers to vote for me for Plaistow School Board representative on Tuesday, March 10.
Barbara Kiszka
Plaistow