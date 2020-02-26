To the editor:
Regarding the current disinformation campaign being waged against certain Methuen city councilors, I would like to offer the following about East District City Councilor Steve Saba.
I have known Saba for 20-plus years, having met him when our kids were young and involved in youth sports. He has spent that 20-plus years giving of his time, talent and money, first as a coach, then as the president of the Methuen Youth Basketball Association and the Methuen East Little League.
Through all those years he earned the respect and friendship of many, as he always conducted himself with the honesty, integrity and calm demeanor we should expect from people who work with our youth.
Never once asking for anything in return, he served this community through many challenges, which long-term residents are well aware of.
Saba headed the Methuen Athletic Improvement Committee and led it through the construction of the new stadium.
Wanting to continue to serve the community once the kids were grown, he ran for City Council, served a term, and then ran unopposed in his recent reelection bid.
He joined the council at a difficult time and has shown himself to be a thoughtful, straightforward and honest representative of the people’s interests. He is not afraid to stand up for what he believes, no matter the attacks from the agenda-driven and self-interested individuals and groups.
Those who seek to tarnish the name of this dedicated public servant and others who stand with him should be ashamed of themselves.
Bill Haneffant
Methuen