To the editor:
Reading the tragic story of the former Andover football player who has been diagnosed with ALS, my heart goes out to him and his family. His suffering will be unbearable as his wife and daughters can only stand by and watch.
And further, how much worse it is that his family is at the mercy of some insurance company and some pharmaceutical company whose profits are, well, you fill in the word, and thus they need to set up a GoFundMe account to pay for his astronomically costly medical treatments? Really, America? Is this the best we can do?
At the same time, we see pictures of our president out playing golf, and an unmasked vice president dithering and denying, which seem to be his strengths.
All the while, the White House is trying once again to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Imagine the former football player trying to get any sort of medical coverage with his "preexisting condition."
Maybe some of President Donald Trump’s supporters from last week's rally, who were close together and mask-less, will contract the coronavirus, and while they're in intensive care on respirators, watching their own medical bills pile up, they may slowly begin to connect some dots, or at least see the irony.
Tom Walters
Londonderry