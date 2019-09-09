To the editor:
I write to address the Work and Family Mobility Act, which has been wrongly disparaged as “radical” and “dangerous.” Nothing could be further from the truth.
We’re late to the game, not trailblazing, and safe-driver laws have benefited every driver where enacted.
The Work and Family Mobility Act allows state drivers licenses to be issued to all residents. This privilege is already available is in 13 states and the District of Columbia.
Utah, under a Republican legislature and governor, started granting licenses in 2005. Oregon has just passed a bill this year, and seven other states are currently considering similar bills.
Our neighbors in Connecticut implemented a law similar to our bill in 2015, and hit-and-run accidents have dropped 9% since then.
In districts with the most undocumented immigrants, hit-and-runs dropped 15%.
In those four years, the state has collected an additional $7.5 million in license fees from their program.
Results in California were similar, also saving drivers $3.5 million in out-of-pocket expenses.
The Work and Family Mobility Act is good for all Massachusetts residents, and I applaud our many state legislators supporting and cosponsoring this important legislation. I urge more to sign on, and for Gov. Charlie Baker to reconsider his opposition.
Michael Lis
North Andover