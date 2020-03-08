To the editor:
I cannot fathom why Salem’s real estate taxes are so high.
The revenue from the number of retail and industrial businesses in Salem, residential homes, including homes built this past year, surely initiates a generous revenue stream.
Tuscan Village is estimated to bring in $11 million in tax revenue, $14 million in impact fees and another $13 million in off-site improvements.
How much will Tuscan Village contribute to the 2020 taxes? And, is that revenue included in the budget? What did they contribute in taxes and fees during 2019?
It would be admirable if the town and School Department would demonstrate more transparency and publish spreadsheets showing the account receivables to include monies received from the restaurant and hospitality taxes, building permits, etc.
The school side should also include the funds received from the state lottery, etc.
Naturally the other side of the ledger would address all of the line items in the budget.
It would be helpful for the taxpayers to see where the revenue fit within the operating budgets.
When one looks at the dollars received and where they are spent, the tax might be more palatable to the taxpayer if they understood the budget.
Right now, I have questions. I, and I’m sure others, would like to understand where our tax dollars go and why the money from retail, commercial businesses or homeowners, along with the other receivables, aren’t enough to sustain the town and school budgets.
Ron Penczak
Salem, N.H.