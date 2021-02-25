To the editor:
I am running for reelection to the Salem, N.H., Budget Committee, and I am asking for residents' votes on March 9.
The Budget Committee must strike a balance between two conflicting needs: astute long-term investments versus minimizing the short-term burdens those investments place on taxpayers.
This process has only become more complex during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is why Salem taxpayers need someone with experience, someone who has proven they will do the work, someone who will make difficult decisions on critical spending issues. I am that person.
It's been an honor to give back to Salem through the Budget Committee. During that time, I am proud to have supported several initiatives: Expanding fire and police departments' personnel; supporting the Southern N.H. regional water project and Manchester water rights bond; supporting the Woodbury School renovation project; and serving on the Capital Improvement Projects Committee.
I will continue to advocate for investments that pay dividends well into the future including: renewable energy as part of town renovations; expanding town water to all residents; and rebuilding the police and central fire stations.
When my wife and I moved to Salem in 2012, we hoped that we had found a place where we could raise a family. With the birth of our first child and nine happy years in Salem, I know now that we’ve found our home.
I hope residents will vote for me on March 9 so that I can keep giving back.
Sean Lewis
Salem, N.H.