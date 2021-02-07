To the editor:
Last year was historically challenging and for many people a devastating period where families and households coped with the loss of jobs, income, in some instances their homes, and in the worst cases the lives of loved ones.
But together -- as communities, as a commonwealth and as nation – we did not lose hope.
The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division is grateful for the support, compassion, volunteerism and financial assistance that our Merrimack Valley neighbors helped provide to those most in need.
Raising funds through The Salvation Army’s traditional Red Kettle campaign was especially difficult and in some areas impossible during this holiday season.
But people in our communities responded to our Rescue Christmas initiative, as we found creative alternatives for raising funds between Thanksgiving and Christmas to support our programming during the entire year. People responded.
We've served more than 14.5 million meals to our neighbors in need. We've provided shelter, utility and other emergency assistance to individuals and families, and we've made sure that thousands of children had a real Christmas with gifts, decorations and a traditional holiday meal.
Statewide requests for assistance increased by more than 150%, and thanks to support from our communities, we met those needs.
But the need is with us all year round. And so we ask, please keep those in mind who may still need help as we begin 2021 with renewed hope and optimism.
The Salvation Army is still here serving. Thank you.
Maj. Marcus Jugenheimer
General Secretary
The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division
Canton