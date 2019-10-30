To the editor:
I write in support of Louann Oulette Santos running for Methuen’s School Committee as a write-in candidate.
I have known Santos for the past three years. Her twin children, Alana and Zack, were in my daughter's kindergarten class a few yeas ago. I volunteered for show-and-tell every Friday morning when they were in kindergarten together.
Alana is a child I’ll never forget. Every show and tell she would bring something special that reminded her of her grandpa, 'Papa,’ who had recently passed away. I was impressed by how brave she was to express her feelings of grief to her classmates. During this time I also noticed the nurturing spirit she showed while interacting with her classmates.
Eventually I had the privilege of meeting Alana's parents, and it was clear that the bravery, compassion and warmth she displayed were a direct reflection of her mom.
It was an extremely tough ordeal for Santos to lose her father, but she continued to be an active member in many of the Comprehensive Grammar School activities, and her warmth and friendliness always make for a lovely experience for anyone in her presence.
I have full confidence that her resilience, natural leadership skills, warmth and sincerity make her the perfect candidate to make positive impact as a member of the School Committee.
Wanda Guerrero
Methuen