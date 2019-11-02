To the editor:
I am happy to endorse Toni Sapienza-Donais for Haverhill School Committee. As a retired teacher and a part-time staff member, and more recently as a substitute teacher, I have seen her craft in many schools.
Sapienza-Donais has been an educator — both teacher and principal — for 40 years, with all but 10 of those years in the classroom. She is a product of the Haverhill public schools, where her father also was a teacher, along with her sister, and until recently her daughter.
She believes in spending taxpayer money wisely. Teacher professional development, technology and well stocked classrooms for teacher/student needs are her hallmarks.
She feels there is wasteful spending, and if elected, she will work hard to curtail the immense spending on copying costs.
I believe Toni Sapienza-Donais is the best candidate for the Haverhill School Committee, as she has strong ties to the city and will work hard to prepare teachers for their many tasks, and to improve the education of all students.
Audrey Peck
Plaistow, N.H.