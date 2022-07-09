To the Editor:
What is the city of Lawrence doing with our historical buildings?
I went by the old Saint Anne's Church last week. I was speechless with emotions. To see such a magnificent building literally crumbling down, what a disgrace. I made all my sacraments there along with generations of my family using that building as a sacred place.
I blame the archdiocese in the first place for not being truthful with the parishioners and leading them into false hope and bleeding them dry of money to repair everything and redoing it all completely in its glory. My parents and the generations before them gave every penny they had to support it (which lots of them did not have because they were immigrants).
It has been painful emotionally to see such a great building turn into what it is today. The archdioceses could have sold it to another denomination or even Northern Essex at the time. But the diocese was too greedy and wanted more money because of their greed.
The city finds money to do all kinds of things. Don't you think that it could preserve ones of its oldest buildings to make a concert place or museum or cultural place of immigrants that came from Canada to show today's generation and at the same time keep the legacy of immigrants before them? Please for the sake of history bring this building back to life!
Michael Theriault
Bradford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.