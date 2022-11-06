To the editor:
Social Security is very important to older people, who rely on that money once they retire. I know. I myself paid into it for many years and now I rely on it. Throughout those years, Congress has had to work together whenever the fund needed more money, but they have always done that in a bipartisan manner.
But now we have some candidates running for Congress who do not understand how it works and think it should come to an end. Sadly, our still very young Republican candidate for Congress in our district says if she beats our Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas, she looks forward to introducing legislation to privatize Social Security. She doesn’t understand why we – and America’s future generations, as well – must have Social Security.
This is a very close election. If you have Social Security or plan to have Social Security, bring everyone you know to the polls on Tuesday to vote for Congressman Pappas.
Shirley Sauvageau
Rochester, N.H.
