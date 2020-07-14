To the editor:
This is a response to the July 12 letter, “Elections, voters vulnerable to manipulation and fraud.”
This country now, more than ever, needs photo ID cards for voters, or some other valid proof of identification.
A driver’s license is a valid photo ID. Most working-age people own a driver’s license, so right there you would get over 90% of the people properly identified without a problem.
As far as the poor moving from place to place, I didn’t know that their driver’s licenses are invalid just because they no longer live in the same place.
People living in cities who don’t own cars and have no licenses surely have some form of photo ID. Nobody in our country can work legally without a valid Social Security number. You have to provide your birth certificate to the Social Security office to obtain one, and since the 1980s we’ve had to provide the government a copy of our children’s birth certificates. Every American has a Social Security card.
This nonsense about mail-in voting is just that. This will divide our country and will surely be our downfall.
If Democrats win the election, what do you think the Republicans are going to say and fight in court? And what if the Republicans win? Just what do you think the Democrats are going to say and fight in court?
Both will say it was rigged. Both could be right, and there’s nothing anyone can say that can disprove it.
How will this be decided? Certainly it will not be decided by the American citizens. No, it will be in the courts. Didn’t we already do this in 2000 over hanging chads?
The division this will create will be the end of our country. If you are afraid to show up at the polls, or you are disabled and can’t go to the polls, you can ask for and get an absentee ballot. This is July, and the election isn’t until November.
So, using COVID-19 as an excuse to send out ballots is taking advantage of the useful idiots, and I for one am not buying it. Why haven’t any of the elected officials told us about using the absentee balloting system already in place instead of promoting what will surely be the downfall of the United States of America?
I honestly think there are evil people running our government, besides the obvious politicians.
Just say “no” to mail-in voting.
Clark Jones
Lawrence