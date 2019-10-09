Haverhill - Gretchen A. (Page) Caswell, 85, departed from her earthly home to dwell in eternity with her Lord and Master, Jesus Christ, on October 4, 2019 at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. Gretchen was the wife of the late John Mackie Caswell. Born in Haverhill on April 30, 1934, she w…