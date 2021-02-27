To the editor:
I am one of two School Board members who've been leading the Hampstead Central School construction committee for the past year. I give you “Dave’s Top 10 Reasons to Support Warrant Articles 2 and 4."
10) I love this town. I have been a nomad all my life (five states and 12 towns/cities). This is the first time I feel like I’m home.
9) This plan is right-sized to accommodate the growth.
8) Approving this project allows the town to concentrate on other projects needed. Community center, anyone?
7) We have cut costs; saving taxpayers money is a top priority.
6) We have the right team to provide the best value and best opportunity to reduce overall costs.
5) It's a safe and secure solution -- with a more secure entryway, building code and safety upgrades, and an administration located at the front of the building.
4) It's the lowest interest rate we will ever see; it’s almost “free money” to borrow at about 1% interest.
3) There's no need to find alternative solutions that are more costly to all of us.
2) We keep our library, computer lab and dedicated space for arts, while gaining properly sized classrooms, and more.
1) This plan pays for itself over time. We have identified millions in savings over the next 10 years, reducing budgetary needs over 10 years.
Without this, we pay more to provide less to our students and community.
David Smith
Hampstead