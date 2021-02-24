To the editor:
I am running for a seat on the Sanborn Regional School Board for the town of Newton because I believe we can create a higher achieving, more sustainable school district -- without raising the overall budget.
Right now these goals are more important than ever. Our cost per student is high, while our academic performance is low. We need to better prepare our students to thrive in a modern, global economy. And we need to reverse the trend of declining enrollment.
To meet these challenges, we need smarter, more efficient ways to use taxpayer dollars.
In terms of my background and ability to drive positive results, I’m a fiscal conservative, a champion for student success and a strong critical thinker, with deep professional experience in both education and marketing.
I’m also a 12-year Newton resident, with three children in our district.
As a creative director in the marketing department at Southern New Hampshire University, I manage a team of advertising writers and the creative execution of multimillion-dollar ad campaigns. Prior to my 10-plus years in marketing, I earned a master’s degree in philosophy, and I now teach in person and online at SNHU.
Throughout my education and career, I’ve learned to solve complex problems, engage in critical discussion and make effective, data-driven decisions.
I believe in open communication, honest collaboration and inspiring people to work together to achieve common goals.
I am respectfully asking for the support of Newton voters on March 9.
J. L. Micah
Newton, N.H.