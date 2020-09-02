To the editor:
As a parent of two children in elementary school in Andover, and as a physician assistant in an intensive care unit (with a hospital leadership role), I am writing to express my increasing disappointment in the school system and the teachers union's inability to compromise on behalf of our children.
We in health care have been navigating imperfect conditions on behalf of the patients we serve since March, and we continue to do so. I understand the argument that teachers have a different type of essential work, but I implore both parties to please use true science and estimates of risk in our community (based on science, please) to make decisions.
Clearly the negotiation process has been suboptimal so far, and in my opinion it should have started long before it did, but the community needs both parties to "hit the reset button" and develop a science-based plan for our kids.
It is frankly an insult to us in health care to pretend that these are new challenges and to have allowed it to get to this point. We know far more than we did in March. We have advice to share and support to give, and our community needs to be better than this.
I also understand on behalf of our teachers that, in many cases, the relationship with the administration has been strained and there is a feeling of top-down decision making.
Our collective responsibility is to manage the specific challenge at hand right now in this moment.
Sue Stempek
Andover