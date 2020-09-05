To the editor:
What is the one issue that separates the political parties more than any other? The obvious answer: science.
Here’s a short list of technologies that are science-based: hand-held computers that can find and transmit information in seconds; GPS guidance systems; cancer therapies targeted to individual DNA; clean energy production; and automobiles with accident prevention sensors.
The complete list is quite lengthy. In President Donald Trump’s America, however, the relevance and importance of scientific research and development has been significantly diminished.
The evidence is abundant: Ignoring recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on social distancing and masks, withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords and withdrawal from the World Health Organization all point to abandoning science as a useful 21st century tool.
With this come profound implications for the future of our country.
Without recognizing the importance of science and science education, the United States will no longer be able to compete in the world economy and will be well on the way to third world status.
Science offers enormous opportunities for developing alternate energy sources that will lead to a cleaner environment, as well as many new jobs.
Unfortunately we are going down the wrong road as we spend more time and money on coal and oil development.
Please keep in mind that your future is on the line in the November election.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.