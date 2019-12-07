To the editor:
According to Massachusetts law, even though they’re electronically powered, electric scooters have motors and therefore need brake lights, directional lights and headlights to become legalized.
Let alone Massachusetts law, but Local police also despise the scooters because of the recklessness of their riders.
None of these electric scooter companies have specific rules for their drivers to abide. If they’re being driven recklessly, where are the rules of the scooter road?
I use them to get from one end of my college campus to another much more efficiently than walking. Walking takes double the time, and time is of the essence in college.
These scooters are also a safe transportation method. When it is dark outside after an evening class, it feels safer to zip from class back to your dorm in 5 minutes on a scooter, versus walking.
These scooters also lead to a safer environment because of their electric motors, versus gas-powered vehicles.
Micro-mobility is designed to help make transportation more efficient, convenient and environmentally friendly, which we need to take very much into consideration.
The scooters are great to have as a new means of transportation. On college campuses, and on the busy streets of cities and towns, electric scooters are convenient and make those who usually travel by foot feel more safe getting from point A to point B.
We need more of these scooters everywhere. Scoot on!
Samantha Carbone
Lynn