To the editor:
As we approach Thanksgiving, nearly 3,000 scouts across New Hampshire recently participated in the Daniel Webster Council’s 33rd annual “Scouting for Food” event.
In this very difficult year, when the COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges for all of us, it is more important than ever that as Scouts and Scout volunteers, we live up to our slogan to "do a good turn daily" for our friends, neighbors and communities in need.
Through the incredible generosity of individuals and families throughout our state, Scouts picked up over 230,000 food items and delivered them to over 80 participating partners, including Food for the Hungry in Salem, Food Pantry of Pelham and others.
We want to thank those organizations for the vital work they do on behalf of the towns and regions they serve, and the thoughtful donors in the area whose kindness and compassion helped to make the 2020 Scouting for Food event a huge success.
Because of your efforts, thousands of Granite Staters will have a healthier and brighter Thanksgiving this year.
Scouting is on the move in New Hampshire, and we look forward to making next year’s event bigger and better than ever.
To learn more about please visit beascout.scouting.org
Jay Garee, Scout Executive, Daniel Webster Council
Jim Steiner, President, Daniel Webster Council
Manchester