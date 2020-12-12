To the editor:
As a grandparent helping my daughter and son-in-law with the remote schooling of their two daughters who attend school in the Haverhill school system, I was appalled this week when, while in the room where my granddaughter who is in elementary school was watching an animated science video that her teacher had posted, I saw not only continuous advertising but advertising for alcoholic beverages.
To say that it is unacceptable for teachers to use instructional videos that have ads flashing around them is an understatement. It is beyond the pale for materials selected by the educational staff of Haverhill’s school system to have ads for alcoholic beverages pushed in front of kids of any age, especially kids in elementary school.
Why weren't these materials thoroughly vetted by the superintendent, school principals, subject matter department heads and the teachers themselves?
Every one of these educational professionals had the entire summer to prepare for remote instruction, because it was no secret by the end of the previous school year that remote instruction would still be needed starting in the current school year.
The mayor of Haverhill, who serves as chairman of the School Committee, the superintendent, the principal of every Haverhill school and the department heads who are responsible for curricula and selection of instructional materials, owe the parents a public apology for their failure to thoroughly vet the materials they are using for remote education.
In addition, they must make a commitment to immediately pull all supposed instructional videos from use until they have been thoroughly vetted and cleared for being completely free of any and all ads.
Bob Pokress
Andover