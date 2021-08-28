To the editor:
As Republicans gleefully jump on the bandwagon blaming President Joe Biden, it is instructive to look at the facts in Afghanistan — specifically the so-called Doha peace agreement.
As a prelude to talks, 5,000 Taliban fighters were released from jail, including Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, with the approval of President Donald Trump.
The agreement called for the reduction of U.S. troops, with final withdrawal by May 2021. In return the Taliban agreed not to attack U.S. forces, but there were no security arrangements for the Afghan forces or civilians; the Afghan government was not even included in the talks.
Trump followed up this surrender agreement with praise for the Taliban as great fighters, lending them legitimacy they did not earn or deserve, while at the same time undermining our Afghan allies.
Please do not labor under the notion that Trump would handle this better.
He has a record of exactly how he would do this: Trump withdrew U.S. forces from Syria, clearing the way for Turkey to move in and kill our Kurdish allies, who were largely responsible for defeating ISIS.
The 20-year war in Afghanistan under four American presidents of both political parties was a noble attempt at nation building that had very little chance of success due to our misunderstanding of Afghanistan society as well as surreptitious help for the Taliban from Pakistan.
The focus for the future should be on getting our people out.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.