To the editor:
2020 has been a depressing year. Many of us have had someone close to us contract the coronavirus; some even lost their lives to it.
Those left unscathed have still had to socially distance themselves from loved ones or deal with economic hardship.
I am thankful that companies, like Moderna and Pfizer, have worked hard to develop a vaccine to protect us from this virus. While those at greater risk for the virus will, and should, get this vaccine first, I am excited to receive it when my opportunity comes.
I know that there are people who are afraid of vaccines. If you are, I encourage you to read reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration or even ClinicalTrials.gov to learn more about vaccines.
There is plenty of information online that is flat-out wrong, so be skeptical as you are reading. Most of us know that to trust a Facebook post would be foolish, but some of us may not think twice about a research article that seems like solid evidence.
To the scientifically inclined individual, if someone sends you a published paper, before you assume it is true, take a look.
A retrospective study cannot prove that something is true; it can only demonstrate a correlation. An author with financial incentive may make biased conclusions. The statistics an author uses could be poorly thought out.
Look for these problems and others. If you find none, then that article might just be useful information.
Ryan Fredette
Salem, N.H.