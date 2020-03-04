To the editor:
I have been privileged to serve Windham in many capacities. I was proud to be elected chairman of the Board Of Selectmen, and to have served on the Capital Improvement Committee, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Adjustment and Windham Economic Development Committee.
I’m also the current chairman of the Southeastern New Hampshire Hazardous Materials Mutual Aid District.
Through my broad range of experience, I have acquired a deep working knowledge of the functions of our local government, an appreciation for its responsibilities to the people it serves, and an understanding of the unique challenges that Windham faces.
By listening to town residents, our public employees and business owners, as well as boards in surrounding towns, I have learned what works in local government.
I seek to serve as selectman out of a simple desire to make Windham an even more wonderful place to live. While Windham has so much to offer, I also see a lot of potential in this town, and I believe I can help Windham live up to that potential.
As selectman, I will foster transparency, and I will be a strong advocate for decisions that are in the best interest of Windham. I will always approach fiscal responsibility with intelligence and discipline.
I will work to foster a rich, creative and innovative environment for our town government. I will apply my passion and dedication to help create a plan for Windham that leads the town soundly into the future while honoring where we have been.
Bruce Breton
Windham