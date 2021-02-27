To the editor:
I am running for my third term as Plaistow selectman. I am proud of the work I have done to bring drinkable water to Plaistow at no cost to our local taxpayers. I am also proud of the multitude of projects and changes that have been successful during my time in office that have made our town a better place to live.
I teamed with other fiscal conservatives to keep our town operating costs down while preserving as much of the town's services as we can reasonably afford.
Being a selectman is not a part-time job, it is a commitment. It takes dedication week after week to understand the workings of the town, and the current agreements at the town, regional and state level, then collaborating respectfully on what we should do next.
I evaluate what has been successful, or not, in the past to influence my decisions.
With every decision, I picture my neighbors who have trouble meeting their bills on a fixed income, including the increasing property taxes. I keep in mind the business owners and residents who need supporting infrastructure and services, and balance those needs.
I picture all the people living in Plaistow and the quality of small town life we wish to preserve, while looking toward our brighter future.
I am asking residents to vote for me to continue as selectman on Tuesday, March 9.
Julian Kiszka
Plaistow