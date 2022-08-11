To the Editor:
I stand behind the candidacy of Diana DiZoglio. As a state senator she stands second to none in response to constituent needs. Her office was so instrumental in a number of needs I had in the last few years. A lawmaker is only as good as her legislative aides who usually have to do the hard work of helping constituents navigate the cavernous maze of local and state services.
Her aide Thomas Arsenault was assigned to me when I was experiencing an attempt at a ‘clawback’ of legitimately and legally provided unemployment compensation by my locality. Using somewhat twisted logic and causing untold stress, the locality tried to get back money into the high thousands after having paid it out. I was not the only victim of this as it became a state wide problem especially for ‘gig’ or day-to-day personnel.
It was just this sort of behavior from local government that makes people lose trust in their cities and its leaders when the very people who are supposed to be helping us go out of their way to hurt us — all in the name of ‘efficiency.’ It caused me to think of human resources departments as ‘Inhumane Resources.’
The personal touch I received from Diana’s office as well as the encouragement, professionalism, integrity, and confidentiality provided to me by her aide sustained me through hundreds of confusing, contradictory, duplicate emails from the Department of Unemployment, and hearings ending with a judicial review in my favor. But it didn’t stop there.
When the same locality did the same thing again under the same circumstances to a friend of mine, another constituent, Diana’s office via her aide stood by us again helping us solve the case with dispatch.
Recently, when trying to find our way around MassHealth/Medicaid, another bureaucratic nightmare, I went to Diana’s office again. Problem solved.
In all my years I have not had a legislative leader so prompt in response to my needs. I will miss her and had hoped she might be our next Attorney General. But time is on her side. If Diana Dizoglio’s office personnel is any reflection of her, she stands head and shoulders above most in constituent response.
Michael Veves
Haverhill
