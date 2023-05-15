To the editor:
I am appalled by state Sen. Barry Finegold’s callous May 10 statement on CBS News, where he casually described an intersection where a child had just been killed as “safe.” Thankfully, the child wasn’t his own, so one may want to understand his detachment from reality. But can this sort of apathy and condescension be excused coming from a senator representing my district? MY town?
How much more contemptuous can one be of his constituencies — not to mention disrespectful in the face of a young human life cut short? I would like to invite Finegold to sometime separate from his luxury tanks (masquerading as motor vehicles) and try walking in the footsteps of regular folks around Elm, Main, and High streets to experience firsthand how “safe” his retched (not a typo) intersection is; indeed how deadly that intersection had always been.
I hesitate to describe the senator’s statement as “clueless,” because I do have a good sense of how smart he must be. But it saddens me a great deal to see where his priorities lie: Fluid traffic seems to trump human life in his book of ethics.
But that is okay, I suppose. We elect representatives, it seems, so that we may continue fending for ourselves: our problem, not Finegold’s. Still, I’ve never been as ashamed as I am today living in a town the political gentry of which are as scornful of their electorates and as detached from reality as he seems to be.
Pity us, in a town where we try living “all for one,” while our representatives bask in being “each for themselves.”
Franck Salame Andover
