To the editor:
As the Sept. 6 primary election nears, it is important in the face of advertisements and endorsements to step back for a minute and view the candidates objectively. Specifically, results speak louder than words. Candidates should not be rewarded for attending meetings or participating in dialogues, for that is what we have been elected to do as public servants. Look at the candidates and understand the actions they have undertaken and what they stand for.
In Methuen, significant progress has been made in restoring the fiscal and moral infrastructure of the city in the past three years. Fiscal integrity and transparency have been established as the foundation for what we have accomplished. That has been achieved in partnership with individuals who well understand the role of the public servant, to stand strong in the face of those who oppose you, and yet still do the right thing. It’s never easy.
I have had the privilege of working daily with three such individuals who now aspire to do even more for their constituents at the state level, and beyond the city of Methuen, to bring that strong sense of support to Lawrence and Haverhill, as well. It is without hesitation, therefore, I ask for your vote on Sept. 6 for James McCarty, candidate for state representative in the 4th Essex District; Ryan Hamilton, candidate for state representative in the 15th Essex District; and Eunice Zeigler, candidate for state Senate.
Proven track records, standing strong for those they represent. Thank you.
Mayor Neil Perry
Methuen
