To the editor:
As someone who has been in public life for many years, first as a city councilor, then as mayor of Methuen, and now as a town manager, I’ve been privileged to serve with many outstanding public servants. I strongly believe that Methuen City Councilor James McCarty possesses the intrinsic qualities of leadership needed to represent Methuen at the Statehouse.
Methuen has been privileged to have residents leading the way and representing our city at the state level for decades. From Arthur Broadhurst and Steve Baddour to Linda Dean Campbell and Diana DiZoglio, Methuen has been represented well on Beacon Hill since the early 1990s.
This year, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it’s imperative for the people of Methuen to keep that legacy alive.
The reasons to support James McCarty for state representative are many. He’s what I like to call a “conviction politician.” He stood up and did the right thing for Methuen when the easier path was to “go along to get along.” In taking a strong stand against financially disastrous contracts, James McCarty showed courage, leadership, and a willingness to suffer political damage to stand with the citizens of Methuen against powerful special interests.
I encourage the voters of Methuen to choose principle and courage – and to continue Methuen’s proud legacy of service on Beacon Hill – by supporting James McCarty for state representative in the upcoming primary election.
The stakes are too high to stay home.
William M. Manzi, III
Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.