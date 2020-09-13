To the editor:
I had the pleasure of representing Salem from 2012-16 in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, and I am honored to have been nominated by Salem Republican primary voters to once again serve the town of Salem in the Statehouse.
Our entire Republican ticket -- Daryl Abbas, Fred Doucette, Bob Elliot, Betty Gay, John Janigian, Everett McBride, John Sytek, Susan Vandecasteele, and myself -- will stand firm and work with Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Chuck Morse to prevent an income or sales tax from coming to New Hampshire.
Our slate of Republican candidates will always put Salem first, and I ask all voters to vote for all nine of us on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Whether your readers are voting by absentee ballot this year or voting in person, it's important that they fill out their entire ballot, and we would all greatly appreciate their votes to send our full team to the New Hampshire House.
Salem is changing a lot, but our future remains extremely bright. We can continue to pursue the pro-growth policies that have made Salem such a prosperous town and great place to live by electing our entire Republican slate on Nov. 3.
I hope your readers join me in voting for all Republicans on the ballot to protect the New Hampshire Advantage for all.
Joe Sweeney
Salem, N.H.