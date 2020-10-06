To the editor:
COVID-19 has presented our communities with unprecedented challenges. Businesses, municipalities, families and our state government will be forced to reexamine their needs and wants.
As a small business owner, I know the very struggles that many of our businesses are encountering and the struggles they have dealt with because of the virus.
Stay-at-home order, capacity restrictions and discussions of essential vs. non-essential workers were at the forefront of conversations for many of us as we examined the pandemic.
The necessary but unfortunate business shutdowns created a large, short-term gap in state revenues.
What is the proposed solution from Statehouse Democrats? Taxes and tax increases.
To combat this, we need to elect more pro-business, tax-fighters, like state Sen. Regina Birdsell to work with Gov. Chris Sununu.
Birdsell will hold the line for the New Hampshire advantage. She is staunchly against a sales or income tax of any form, she opposes the creation of a capital gains tax, and she will fight tax increases that will hurt our small businesses and working families.
The same cannot be said about her Democrat opponent, Josh Bourdon, who supports an income tax, is “undecided” when it comes to a sales tax, and supports the creation of a capital gains tax.
The “Bourdon Tax Plan” should concern many of us.
On Nov. 3, I hope your readers will say “no” to new taxes and give Gov. Sununu a Republican majority in the Senate and House. I hope they will support state Sen. Regina Birdsell for reelection.
Al Letizio Jr.
Windham