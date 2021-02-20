To the editor:
Some ideas are controversial because they are compelling. Sometimes they are just plain wrong.
There are increasing reports of medical doctors, public health officials and policy makers promoting the idea that younger people should receive COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of seniors so they can lead us to get the pandemic under control. This is flawed thinking, and the claim that “evidence” is emerging on this is suspect.
What swath of our nation has re-routed vaccinations to younger people in sufficient numbers to produce the data to support this notion? It seems more likely that this idea is motivated by economic reasons. which in and of itself is an acceptable initiative.
But, at what cost?
In one area that the data are abundantly clear is that people between the ages of 29 and 49 are the greatest spreaders of the disease. Should large numbers of these be vaccinated, they will likely exacerbate the problem because there is clear evidence that one can spread the disease just as easily after being vaccinated.
Consider how many millions of active people will revert to contra-pandemic behavior such as lax use of masks, social distancing and hand washing immediately after receiving their shots.
We are already struggling with the emerging injustice of marginalized members of our society and minority groups not being vaccinated on pace with the rest of society. What purpose will it serve to create a new category of discrimination? Shall we also add to the “you go last” list people with morbidity issues? Where does this stop?
It is likely that besides a misguided notion of science and a desire to restore our economy, some people who promote this idea have a bias against senior citizens. They do not value them as members of society worth being saved. This is both sad and totally unacceptable.
No other population group has suffered the greatest in this pandemic. They have been greatly restricted in movement and isolated from family. Millions have suffered and died.
Since the science and data prove they are most susceptible to the disease, the practical solution of vaccinating them first is vital, if we are going to work toward creating herd immunity. Preserving the current public policy of “seniors first,” followed by those with risk factors, is scientifically sound and morally just.
The decline of every society has always been initiated with the abandonment of those most vulnerable. Let’s trash this idea now before it gets out of hand.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland