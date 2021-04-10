To the editor:
Where are our elected leaders?
Mass vaccination centers have opened in Natick and now Dartmouth. Where is the mass vaccination center for the Merrimack Valley?
Nothing but crickets from of our representatives, as senior citizens are forced to travel long distances to get a vaccine, if they can actually find one dose never mind the second dose.
The lack of leadership in representing the seniors of the valley is stunning. Don't even get me started on the wisdom of opening the flood gates of an additional people to be eligible for a vaccination before there were ample supplies.
It was a cruel joke on the seniors -- and, yet, not a peep from our representatives.
I will remember this at the ballot box next election.
William Dunlevy
Methuen