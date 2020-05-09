To the editor:
Richard Deluca of Plaistow wrote that President Trump did not call the coronavirus a hoax. But typical of all of Trump’s supporters, he was wrong.
On Feb. 28, Trump called the virus a "hoax." His fans should get their facts straight before writing, and also I feel the trumpeting headline was wrong.
I guess The Eagle-Tribune, a right-wing paper, doesn't need to fact-check either.
Just the other day, May 7, Trump called the FBI and his intelligence services "scum" and "treasonous," and we should all know by know that those terms apply directly to him and his minions, specifically Attorney General William Barr.
There seems to be one form of justice for the president and his friends, and another for the rest of us.
Time for that to stop.
Sandra Brown
Merrimac